Gomba Ssaza Football Club has completed the signing of towering Ponsiano “Marcello” Ssegonja.

The roving left back was confirmed by the four time Masaza Cup winners on Saturday via the club’s official social media platforms (facebook and twitter).

East or West….Welcome Ponsiano Ssengonja to Gomba Football Club Lions. #FfeTuliko Gomba Ssaza FC Statement

Ponsiano “Marcello” Ssegonja

Ssegonja returns to Gomba Lions from Ssingo Ssaza where he featured in 2018 and 2019.

He had previously played at the Gomba in 2017, winning the championship.

“I am happy and excited to return to Gomba Lions. Winning the 2020 edition is on top of the agenda. Together with the rest of the teammates, we need to work hard for the fifth trophy” Ssegonja vowed.

He thus becomes Gomba’s second left back to be signed for this 2020 edition after capturing Ben Nambokho from Mbale’s Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU).

Other signings:

Christened as The Lions, Gomba has also signed Abdallah Ssentongo, Hussein Senoga, Joseph Bright Vuni, goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Raymond Walugembe, Richard Basangwa, Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko, right winger Ibrahim Kasinde among others.

Gomba remains the record winners with an unprecedented four titles (2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this championship, first played in the 1950’s before being restored in 2004.

In a bid to promote grass-root talents, the tournament bars national team players, those in the second division (FUFA Big League) as well as in the first tier level (Uganda Premier League).

Time immemorial, this championship has given budding players a firm platform of exposure where they have been scouted by the FUFA Big League and UPL clubs, Universities as well as national underage sides.

There is uncertainty as regards the kick off for this year’s championship given the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world since late December 2019.

Profile:

• Full Names: Ponsiano Ssegonja

• Nick-name: Marcello

• Date of Birth: 1st January 1996

• Place of Birth: Bukinda, Gomba

• Parents: Ceaser Kawulu Ssewagudde & Teddy Ssali

• Playing Positions: Left back & center half

• Education: Nsangi SS (O-Level)

• Masaza Cup teams: Gomba (2017), Ssingo (2018), Ssingo (2019)