The free spending spree for Gomba Ssaza Football team continues on a positive footing with the capture of fast paced winger Ibrahim “Seven” Kasinde.

“I am excited to join the winning team. I finally made the decision to join Gomba Lions because I want to also win the Masaza Cup trophy before I leave this tournament for greater heights in my footballing career” Kasinde disclosed to Kawowo Sports from his base in Kyazanga, Masaka.

Ibrahim Kasinde displays the employment contract signed with Gomba Lions Football Team

Nick-named Seven, Kazinde was playing for Busujju in the previous two seasons (2018 and 2019) having earlier feature for Ssingo in 2017.

Key of Kasinde’s attributes include close ball control, dribbling and perfect crossing of the ball.

He joins other Gomba recruits as creative midfielder Sharif “De Maria” Nsereko, goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were, Ben Nambokho, rock solid defender Joseph Bright Vuni, crafty play maker Titus Tito Ssematimba, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Richard Basangwa and the retained captain Abdallah Ssentongo among others.

Gomba has won the record titles (four) since the tournament was restored in 2004.

The Lions’ triumph have come in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

Airtel Uganda Limited is the premium sponsor of this annual championship, restored in 2004.

Players in the FUFA Big League and Uganda Premier League are not permitted to play in the tournament.

Profile:

Full Names: Ibrahim Kasinde

Nick Name: Seven

Parents: Abubakari Kawuma & Hadijah Nabaganzi

Date of Birth: 17th August 2001

Place of Birth: Kyazanga, Masaka

Strong Foot: Right

Current club: Kampala University, Masaka (Buganda Regional League)

Previous Clubs: Masaka City (2017), Kaliisizo KEM (2018)

Education: Kitoro Hill View – Kyazanga (P1-P4), Kitebi Primary School (P5-P7), Kitebi Light College (S1-S3), Royal Giant Mityana (S4-S5), Welden High School – Mbarara (S6)

Best Dish: Matooke & Mukene (Small fish) with a minute maid drink

Previous Masaza teams: Ssingo (2017), Busujju (2018, 2019)

Key weapons: Close ball control, pace, dribbling and perfect crossing