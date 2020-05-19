Gomba Ssaza Football Team has retained the team captain Abdallah “Abu” Ssentongo after signing a contract extension.

The development was confirmed by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 to join the players who have already been communicated officially to the public.

“Abdallah Ssentongo signed a contract extension for another one year and will still carry on as the team captain” Kawooya said.

Ssentongo, a central defender was part of the Lions team since 2017 when they won the championship for the fourth time.

His target at hand is to guide Gomba to the 5th title following earlier successful championships in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

“The main objective will be to win the fifth championship with Gomba. I trust the technical team, management, players and the fans. We shall work as a unit to achieve the feat” Ssentongo disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Ssentongo’s thus rules out the possibility of joining rivals Buddu who had also earlier announced him on the provisional squad.

He joins the other confirmed players at Gomba as striker Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Ben Nambokho (left back), Titus “Tito” Ssematimba (forward) and Richard Basangwa (forward and winger).

The Masaza Cup tournament for 2020 will kick off after the worrying health situation caused by Coronavirus pandemic is cleared.

Profile:

Full Names: Abdallah Ssentongo

Nick-Name: Abu

Date of Birth: 2nd February 1997

Parents: Sharif Katumba & Mariam Namugalu

Place of Birth: Bweyogerere Central

Football Career: Proway Sports Academy, Azam (Buganda Region), Kampala Junior Team (Current)

Playing position: Central Defender

Honours: Winner Masaza Cup (2017 with Gomba Lions)

Best Dish: Rice & Meat