Gomba Lions Football Club (Ssaza) has continued to rule the Masaza Cup transfer market with the latest catch being rock-solid defender Joseph Bright Vuni.

Vuni was confirmed via the club’s official social media platforms (facebook and twitter).

“Wonder Birthday with an incredible unveiling; Welcome defender Joseph Bright Vuni to Gomba Lions Football Club Family” read the club’s post about the defender who was also celebrating his 20th birthday on the day.

Vuni played at Mawogola last season and is believed to form an enviable central defence partnership with skipper Abdallah Walusimbi.

The solid defender who reads the game well has disclosed to Kawowo Sports about about his ambitions at the four time record Masaza Cup champions.

Joseph Bright Vuni shows off the employment contract

“I am happy to join Gomba Ssaza Football Team, the Lions. They are a proven side and together with my teammates, we are ready to die a little and win the fifth title” Vuni remarked.

Vuni is currently employed by Young Simba Football Club in the Buganda Regional League.

At Gomba, he joins already signed players as Titus “Tito” Ssematimba, Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang, Ben “Alaba” Nambokho and captain Abdallah “Abu” Ssentongo.

The Masaza Cup edition for the year 2020 is anticipated to kick off in the latter quarter of the year after the Coronavirus threat is cleared.

Detailed profile:

• Full Names: Joseph Bright Vuni

• Date of Birth: 20th May 1998

• Parents: Andrew Kaddu & Betty Chandiru

• Place of Birth: Arua, West Nile

• Education: Buddo Junior School (Primary), Canaan High School – Lugazi (S1 –S3), St Janan High School (S4), Uganda Martyrs Lubaga (A-Level), Mutesa 1 Royal University (Certificate in Journalism)

• Playing position: Defender

• Strong points: Tackling, Heading and Ball Distribution

• Previous Team: Mawogola

• Best Meal: Millet Flour & Meat