FUFA President Moses Magogo has called for the development of proper community clubs in Uganda.

Moses Magogo

The move is geared towards improving the state of football in the country, as well building loyal club fan bases.

In a video shared by FUFA media, Magogo explained how clubs in the Uganda Premier League can re-engineer their structures to create commercial value.

We are supposed to have defacto community clubs in this country. They look like community clubs but in my view they need to take the shape and advantage of being community clubs. Moses Magogo

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive member believes those in position of being proper community should have procedures for fans to acquire membership, then accord them duties, rights, privileges, obligations as well leadership roles.

He says that the future of clubs will be community because it is much easier to generate revenue and attract fans as per the FIFA Licensing handbook.

Sports Club Villa, the club I support is one that has potential to become a community club. The earlier people managing these clubs pick up this, the better. Moses Magogo

Magogo lists SC Villa, Express FC, Onduparaka FC, Busoga United, Tooro United, Kitara FC, Mbale Heroes, Masaka, Paidha Black Angels, Mbarara City FC as the clubs that have “huge” potential to become community clubs.

In Uganda, there are four types of clubs; i.e Institutional, Private, Community and Hybrid Clubs.