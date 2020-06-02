The banning of public gatherings by the government in March due to COVID-19 cast a dark cloud over sports activities in the country with all federations putting on-hold all leagues.

The National Basketball League had been scheduled to tip-off on March 20 but following directives from the government that included a lockdown, the start of the 2020 season was suspended indefinitely.

It has been well over two and a half months since the lockdown was announced by the president. The complete change of lifestyle did not come easy for many Ugandans and it was not an exception for City Oilers and Silverbacks guard Jimmy Enabu.

“The whole idea of wrapping my head around it (lockdown) was the hardest thing. There’s no moving, you wake up every day like its a Sunday. It was tough,” Enabu said.

“Initially, when it was two weeks all you would think about is one day has gone but when the lockdown was extended that’s when reality hits and you have to stay put for as long as possible but as time went on it became easier,” he added.

In a recent interview with NBS TV, President Yoweri Museveni said sports can wait, which meant resumption of sporting activities is not in the near future but Enabu is hopeful.

“You have to look for any hope, any sign of anything good (to keep the focus). I saw the Bundesliga resume and when you see sport resume even if it’s in a place so far away from home it still brings hope. I like to be optimistic and I’m always kind of hopeful.

“As an athlete, you don’t know when the season will resume but you don’t want to return when you are out of shape because that’s telling the coach you don’t want to play. So naturally, you will do whatever you can you get your heart rate up even if it’s just push-ups.”