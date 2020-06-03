After being confirmed with a new employment contract, Express Football Club head coach Richard Wasswa Bbosa will work again with several players he previously handled.

Some of the players in the box are right winger Godfrey Lwesibawa and holding midfielder Steven Luswata.

“There are players who are really good and currently they are not attached to any club at the club. Such players will be considered. In particular, Lwesibawa is one of those looked at” Bbosa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Luswata is a diligent holding midfielder who was also the team captain at the Red Eagles before he sought for greener pastures.

These two players have also worked with Bbosa not only at Express, but elsewhere.

Lwesibawa served at Sports Club Villa and Tooro United with Bbosa at the helm of both teams whilst Luswata had reunited with Bbosa at Tooro United.

“I have kept in shape and willing to serve football again. I am mentally and physically fit” Lwesibawa told Kawowo Sports when approached for a comment.

Steven Luswata (left) against Onduparaka Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Luswata remained cagey but confirmed he has a unique working relationship with coach Bbosa and his love for Express is unrivalled.

“As a former captain at Express Football Club, you can never say never when the opportunity surfaces. Besides, I have a wonderful working relationship with coach Bbosa” Luswata confessed.

A massive exodus of players is expected at Express and to that effect the club has already officially served goalkeeper Joshua Adea with a termination of contract document.

A couple of players are expected to depart the club for greener pastures and three thirds maintained.

“Definitely, some players will stay and others have to pave way. This is the nature of football worldover. It is done in the best interest of football. I will recruit competitive players because the target for Express this season is to win the Uganda Premier League trophy after so many years” Bbosa added.

Bbosa has a strong backroom staff that has former club legends as James Odoch and Samuel Kawalya as assistant and goalkeeping coach respectively.

Hassan Mubiru and Ayub Balyejusa are also part of the backroom staff.

Express has won the Uganda Premier League 6 times in 1974, 1975, 1993, 1995, 1996 and 2011–12, 10 Uganda Cup titles as well as one East Africa Hedex Cup trophy in 2001.

The Red Eagles have a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in Isaac Mwesigwa who replaced Hamza Jjunju whose contract was not renewed.