Days after announcing their first signing of the 2020 season (Benjamin Ssemango), Kooki has once again returned to the transfer market podium with yet another bold statement of intent.

The 2006 Masaza Cup winners have announced the capture of Latif Biira, a strong central defender with Booma Football Club in the Kitara Regional League.

“I am happy to have agreed on terms with Kooki and will work hard to see that we achieve to the best of my expectations,” Biira confessed.

Kooki head coach Sadick Ssempigi believes that his new recruit will serve the duties in this midst.

“Biira is a solid and intelligent defender. He is ever willing to improve. He will serve us well,” Ssempigi says of the defender.

Latif Biira

Biira played for Bunyoro province in the 2019 FUFA Drum tournament having also featured for Kmpala University, Kasokwa and Kabalega Football Clubs.

Since the 2006 Masaza Cup triumph, Kooki Ssaza has been soul searching and desperate to lift the second title of this annual championship that bars FUFA Big league, Uganda Premier League and national team players.

Although the 2020 championship kick-off largely remains a matter clouded by mystery because of the Coronavirus pandemic that has plugged the entire world, the different Masaza teams all remain focused and unfazed prior to the tournament proper.

Right from naming the management committees by the respective Masaza chiefs, the different teams have gone an extra mile to seek for means of meeting supplementary budgets and player recruitment.

By and large, Gomba remains the team with most championships – four won in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Joseph Benson Ochaya (Mawokota), Yassar Mugerwa (Gomba), Joseph Owino (Mawogola), Mikidadi Ssenyonga (Busiro and Buddu), Alex Kakuba (Mawogola), Farouk Miya (Mawokota), Joseph Jjanjali (Buddu), Edrisa Lubega (Ssingo) and many other promising players have played in the tournament.

Masaza Cup Past Winners: