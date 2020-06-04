As the world’s football governing body, FIFA continues to establish the best means of developing talents from the grassroots, various feasibility studies are being undertaken in each of the 211 member associations.

Such studies are intended to further bridge the gap in top national team performance, giving each talented player a chance and ensuring full potential in men and women football competitions.

FIFA, therefore, has the FIFA Talent Development Programme to ensure that every talent gets a chance as earlier launched by the Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger.

In Uganda, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has identified 13 teams that will be used for the FIFA Analysis of Football Eco-system for Talent Development.

Youth football action at the Bayern Arena in Munyonyo

FUFA Director of Football Development Ali Mwebe released a circular FUFA/YOUTH/03/06/20 highlighting the key aims and objectives for such a study as well as the lucky 13 teams chosen.

These constitute of three leading academies, four girls football teams, five boys football teams and one football team that combines both boys as well as girls.

KJT won the inaugural edition of the FUFA Juniors League

Vipers Junior Team, KCCA Soccer Academy and Kampala Junior Team fall in the docket of leading academies.

The Vipers Juniors Team players celebrate with their 2018 trophy at the podium Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

KCCA Soccer Academy team in 2017 Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Four time winners of the FUFA Women Elite League Kawempe Muslims Secondary School, Uganda Martyrs High School, Taggy High School and Isra Soccer Academy are the picked girls football teams.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC players celebrate with a FUFA Women ELite League trophy Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In Boys Football, there are Rays of Grace Junior Academy, Alfa Football Academy, Sparta 09 Football Academy, Lion Sport Soccer Academy and Kasese Bronken Sports Academy.

Rays of Graces won the inaugural FUFA U-15 tournament (Odilo Cup)

Lion Sports Academy from Ntungamo makes the cut as well

Sparta 09 U-13 team celebrates after winning the 2019/2020 Watoto Wasoka Holiday camp

Meanwhile, Edgars Youth Programme combines both Boys & Girls Football.

Each of the selected team has up to Monday June 8, 2020 as deadline to confirm their participation.

For the year 2020, FIFA has set to analyze the global football ecosystem with analysis in each of the participating Member Associations to develop a better global understanding of talent development for boys and girls, to make observations that match the national reality in recent years and to identify critical success factors. Each of the 13 teams that will be engaged online for the above analysis by FIFA through a Belgian Company “double pass”. Ali Mwebe, Director of Football Development, FUFA

FUFA Director of Football Development, Ali Mwebe Credit: FUFA Media

The FIFA Talent Development Programme was launched to ensure that every talent gets a chance. In many countries, the focus of the association is mainly on the senior national team, but this national team is always the product of football development across the country. Sustainable development is a long-term approach and requires dedication, confidence and patience. By the end of 2020, we will have a good overview of what is needed everywhere in both men’s and women’s football, and then we will respond both online and in person with a team of experts to help develop football to the highest level and to have a lasting impact. Arsène Wenger, Chief of Global Football Development

Edgars Youth Program has a combination of Boys and girls Credit: Edgars Youth Programme

Ugandan Teams selected:

Leading Academies:

Vipers Junior Team

KCCA Junior Team

Kampala Junior Team

Girls Football:

Kawempe Muslims Secondary School

Uganda Martyrs High School

Taggy High School

Isra Soccer Academy

Boys Football:

Rays of Grace Junior Academy

Alfa Football Academy

Sparta 09 Football Academy

Lion Sport Soccer Academy

Kasese Bronken Sports Academy

Boys & Girls Football: