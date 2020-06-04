The 2006 Masaza Cup winners Kooki Ssaza are determined too, to remain relevant in the players’ transfer market.

Holding midfielder Shamir Kimwero is the latest to join the family of Rakai based team.

Kooki agreed terms with the team management to offer the services without fear or favour.

“I have agreed with the management of Kooki Ssaza. I will be a loyal servant as we work collectively to win the trophy.” Kimwero, who is a player at Ggaba FC noted.

Shamir Kimwero

He joins Latif Biira (defender) and striker Benjamin Ssemango, the two earlier players.

The Kooki team manager Moses Kasendwa has already assured the head coach Sadick Ssempigi of all the support.

I want to sign for you (coach) all players you want, those who suits your style and philosophy” Kasendwa disclosed.

Kooki seeks for the second title since the golden days of 2006 in a championship bankrolled by Airtel Uganda.

Shamir Kimwero with a team official

Other teams too have been busy in the market, identifying potential players of substance who will compete and meet the demands of this annual championship.

The tournament’s local organising committee is however fitted between a hard place and a rock with the partial lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The kick-off of this championship, earlier set for June 2020 has been therefore delayed until a future date.

Products as Joseph Owino, Faruku Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Yassar Mugerwa, Alex Kakuba and many others are now household names in the country.

Full Profile:

Name: Kimwero shamir

Current club: Ggaba FC

Former clubs: Lugazi Municipal, TY Lugazi.

Date of birth: 17/05/1996

Strength: successful in making tackles and ignition of attacks