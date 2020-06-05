Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has promised to follow up on the Joel Madondo situation after reports indicated that the player is stranded in Morocco.

Joel Madondo celebrates the match winner for Uganda Cranes against Eritrea in the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup final

The 22-year-old Uganda Cranes star has been forced to devise means of survival that include “baking chapattis” and begging for financial assistance from his teammates after his club Wydad Casablanca “abandoned” him.

According to Daily Monitor, the former Busoga United forward has been struggling to make ends meet with his delicacy mainly dry tea and chapatti.

Since signing a three-year contract with Wydad in January 2020, he has only been paid “$1,400 (Shs5.2m)” dating back to February, passport taken, and left with huge rent bills.

FUFA publicist Hussein Ahmed Marsha says the federation is closely going to monitor the situation especially with the mounting queries from players who take to North Africa.

“I didn’t know what the boy (Madondo) is going through,” he told Daily Monitor when approached.

Joel Madondo bids farewell to Busoga United FC fans at the Mighty Arena, Jinja

“We have heard about similar cases and torrid times that many of our players go through when in North Africa. And this is not the first time. We are going to follow up,” he added.