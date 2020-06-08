In a great show of solidarity, all the Members of Parliament (MP’s) hailing from the Bunyoro region have collectively joined hands to financially fundraise for Kitara Football Club prior to the Uganda Premier League playoffs.

For starters, Kitara FC is due to engage in the play-offs as they are expected to take on Kataka in the semi-final with Ndejje University facing Kiboga Young.

The two finalists will join Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and UPDF, which qualified directly after FUFA abruptly ended the FUFA Big League season because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Now, a matter of fact, Members of parliament from the eight districts of Bunyoro region have vowed to support Kitara football club’s recently launched strategy, “Operation UPL” aimed at raising financial resources that will help the club in the play-offs.

According to the Kitara FC website, kitarafc.com, at least Shs 30M has been budgeted to ease the preparations.

Bulisa County Member of Parliament, Hon. Stephen Mukitale Biraahwa, also chairperson of the Bunyoro parliamentary caucus pledged Shs 1M towards the fundraising campaign, paying cash of Shs 100,000.

Biraahwa made the pledge as he has been hosted on Hoima based Spice FM’s parliament programme on Saturday hosted by Fred “Fredo” Byenkya.

Kitara FC fans with legislator Pius Wakabi (in suit)

The legislator promised to mobilize fellow members of parliament from Bunyoro region to support the team’s fundraising drive towards the FUFA Big league play offs.

This team has united the people of Bunyoro and has promoted talents and our pride. We shall support it in its fundraising drive for play offs and other requirements to join the Uganda Premier league. Bulisa County Member of Parliament, Hon. Stephen Mukitale Biraahwa

Kitara commands a great following in the entire Bunyoro region as well as the other areas of Uganda, and beyond.

Last season, Kitara FC was also engaged in the promotional play-offs but were unlucky to make a break through.

The venue and date for this year’s play-offs is yet to be confirmed.