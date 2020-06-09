As the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) effects continue to hit the world so hard, Lacrosse players have been affected since there are no sporting activities.

After providing food to Silver Backs Academy, Nile Crocs Team and players from Kawempe (Canons Academy), the Africa and Jewish Lacrosse Foundations continue to give food relief to other parties.

The latest beneficiaries are Jinja Nile Zulus Africa Lacrosse Academy from Eastern Uganda.

The total donation had the package of 225 Kgs for maize flour and Beans.

layers of Jinja Nile Zulus Africa Lacrosse Academy recieve the food donations

These were handed over to Andrew Mamawi, the director of Jinja Nile Zulus Africa Lacrosse Academy by the Logistics manager representing the Foundation in Uganda, Godfrey Hilary Kimbugwe.

For starters, Uganda has 10 Lacrosse clubsduly registered under the Uganda Lacrosse Association (ULA).

There are a number of schools that play the game and the girls teams include Nabisunsa, Mount St Mary’s Namagunga, Forest Hills (Lugazi), St Joseph Nsambya Girls, Cannan High, Kawanda SS, Grace Villa (Kabale).

For the boys; there is Kiswa Primary School, Silver Backs MUBS Academy, Jinja and YMCA.