Two Mbarara City Football Club players Mohammad “Meddie” Ssekeba and right back Steven Othieno have extended their respective employment contracts with the team for more 3 years.

This development was confirmed by the Ankole Lions communications department on Tuesday, 9th June 2020.

Ssekeba Mohammad and Othieno Steven have extended their contracts with the team for more 3 years. These two have been with the team from the times of Big League. Mbarara City Football Club Statement



The duo joins striker Jude Ssemugabi who also extended his contract until 2024.

Ssekebba and Othieno have diiligently and passionately served the Ankole Lions since the FUFA Big League days dating as far back as 2016/17 season.

Now, the onus remains onto the remaining cluster of players who players whose respective contracts expired as well.

Mbarara City under Brian Ssenyondo as head coach and assistant Sadick Sempigi finished 7th with 36 points off 25 games played as the 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.