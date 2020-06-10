The return of football in Uganda is uncertain following the long lay off of all sports activities because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Perhaps, the planning process for football competitions and other sporting events is underway.

At the end of the FUFA-Clubs consultative meeting held at the FUFA Executive House on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, there is a beam of hope.

FUFA Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in charge of football Decolas Kiiza confirmed to the media that one of the resolutions was to resume the top tier league in October 2020, 22nd to be exact of the date.

The tentative kick off for the league is 17th October 2020. The period between 22nd June to 10th September 2020 will be used for club licensing process and needs assessment for each of the clubs. Decolas Kizza, FUFA Deputy CEO in charge of Football

The 2019/20 football season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Vipers Sports Club were declared champions with the three relegated clubs as Proline, Tooro United and

It is however not certain when the FUFA Big League play offs to determined the third club that will join the top flight will be played or the Uganda Cup competition.

Nine of the expected 14 clubs attended the consultative meeting chaired by the FUFA President Moses Magogo, also a CAF Executive Committee member.

Clubs called for improved funding, better communication among other areas of concern.

Officials who attended consultative meeting:

Aggrey Ashaba (KCCA FC), Amin Bbosa (Busoga United), Agatha B. Kayemba (Busoga United), ASP Francis Kidega (Police FC), William Nkemba (Sports Club Villa), Moses Kaduyu (URA FC), Ahmed Hussein (Bright Stars), Jama Ngobi (MYDA), Hannington Muwanguzi (MYDA CEO), Owek. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi (Represented Express)