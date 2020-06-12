A day after meeting with the first division clubs, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) will now engage the second tier clubs, FUFA Big League clubs.

Like the Wednesday consultative meeting, the meeting on Friday with the FUFA Big League clubs will take place at the FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala starting at 10 AM.

The invited clubs include the relegated trio of Proline, Maroons and Tooro United.

Tooro United has been invited as well

Others are; Kiboga Young, Kataka, Bukedea Town Council, Paidha Black Angels, Doves All Stars, Kitara, Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Ndejje University, Kigezi Home Boys, Nyamityobora and Water Football Club.

Key issues expected to be discussed regards the club licensing procedure in preparation for the 2020/21 StarTimes FUFA Big League season, financial matters and any other issues arising.

It remains to be seen whether the clubs will wholesomely attend this meeting following a low turn up for the first division clubs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, FUFA will also meet clubs featuring in the FUFA Women Super League, Women Elite League, National Beach Soccer League and Fustal League.

A fresh date will be communicated for the meetings of the aforementioned cluster.