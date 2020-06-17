At his rented two roomed house in Makerere Kikoni, kickboxer Mark Bugembe lies in severe pain, because of a brain tumor suffered during an Extra Combat Championship fight against Joseph Bonane way back in 2017.

He is attended to by two caring women; Christine Nabumba, the mother and dear wife Josephine Wanyana as well as his three children.

Besides the pain that Bugembe is undergoing, he is stressed physiologically because of the Shs 30M budget for the brain tumor operation as well as the escalating rent arrears of 4 months now.

Being the sole bread winner of the family, Bugembe is more stressed by the fact that they are struggling to get food and other life necessities given the continuous lockdown because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Bugembe (extreme left) needs Shs 30M

For starters, Bugembe’s brain tumor was only diagnosed in May 2020 during a medical examination conducted at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala.

Before the tumor was confirmed, he always complained of severe headache after training but the situation worsened after.

The operate him, at least Shs 30M is needed and it is upon this background that fellow kickboxers led by the chairman professional kickboxing fighters Titus Tugume and Shakey Mubiru Shakey are at the fore front to save Bugembe’s life.

Canadan based Sandrah Samantha, a friend to Mubiru Shakey has also come out with a crowd fundraising to help cater for the bedridden Kickboxer’s medicine which is worthy Shs 200,000 per week.

Bugembe represented Uganda at various international events winning gold and bronze medals in Egypt and Addis Ababa respectively.

By and large, he played in over 30 fights.

Mark Bugembe (with some of the medals) is in a sorry state

We call upon everyone from the government, sports fraternity and everyone to save our brother’s life. Titus Tugume, Kickboxer

My husband can no longer support us due to the horrendous situation, he cannot talk, walk and do anything on his own.” I call upon people like the President of Uganda, Balam, Mama Fina and everyone who can help my husband to have another chance on planet earth. Josephine Wanyana, wife of Mark Bugembe

*Assistance can be channeled through 0701991753

About Brain Tumors:

A brain tumor is a collection, or mass, of abnormal cells in the brain.

The skull, which encloses the brain, is very rigid. Any growth inside such a restricted space can cause problems.

Brain tumors can be cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous (benign). A cancerous or non-cancerous mass or growth of abnormal cells in the brain.

Tumours can start in the brain, or cancer elsewhere in the body can spread to the brain.

The main symptom is new or increasingly severe headache (can be acute or persistent), blurred vision, loss of balance, confusion and seizures, difficulty walking, instability, muscle weakness, problems with coordination, weakness of one side of the body, or weakness of the arms and legs, dizziness, fatigue, or vertigo, nausea or vomiting, pins and needles or reduced sensation of touch, inability to speak or understand language or mental confusion.

In some cases, there may be no symptoms.

The treatments include surgery (Neurosurgery), radiation oncology and chemotherapy, Neurology.

The exact cause of brain cancer is unknown. However, factors that can increase your risk of brain cancer include exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation and a family history of brain cancer. Cancer in another part of your body is also a risk factor.