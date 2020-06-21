Striker Joel Madondo has had a torrid spell at Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca since joining them in January this year and he is ready to abandon the ship.

A fortnight ago, the 22-year-old striker came out to explain his ordeal in North Africa after being confined to a rented apartment without pay or allowances of any kind from the club since March.

Whereas the club moved swiftly to clear off the arrearage after the media had picked up on the story, this could have rubbed Wydad Casablanca the wrong way and Madondo’s future at the club is all but over.

Joel Madondo in one of the games he played for Wydad Casablanca (Courtesy Photo).

On Saturday, in a Facebook live chat with Uganda Cranes winger Abdu Lumala, Madondo revealed that the club has stopped him from training.

“The club is already back in training because they are preparing for the resumption of the league and CAF Champions League but I went there the other day and I was denied access to the training ground,” he said.

“I went back to training and coach Diego Megias (conditioning coach) told me to talk to the head coach Juna Carlos Garrido who is currently in Spain. When I called him, he told me I should first settle my issues with the club.”

Madondo further went to state that he is now limited to road work and personal training.

“I decided to do personal training at home and I also go for road work. There is a small pitch next to the airport where Nigerians train, I joined them but they train just two days a week.”

Ready to return home

The former Busoga United FC striker indicated he is ready to return to Uganda and begin afresh.

“I got my passport back and I’m only waiting for the airport to open. All I want now is to return home and have some peace. I have been through a lot since I arrived here.

“For now I don’t care how people will judge me. They always blame us without hearing our story but I don’t think anyone would want to go through what I have experienced.”

Madondo joined Wydad Casablanca at the start of the year, signing a three and half year deal but he has barely played five games.