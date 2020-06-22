Uganda Cranes striker David Alexis Bbakka was on target as Umeå played to a one all draw with visiting Akropolis IF during the Suppertan at the Umeå Energi Arena in Västerbotten County, Northern Sweden.

The big framed Ugandan center forward raced onto Enis Ahmetovic’s through ball before he expertly finished past Akropolis IF goalkeeper Samuel Brolin with a well-timed left footed effort.

As the ball hit the lower post bottom and bounced into the net, Bbakka ran to the corner flag where he was joined by teammates for the celebrations in the 55th minute which were unfortunately cancelled out with Adhavan Rajamohan’s 88th minute penalty.

Bbakka has since lauded his fellow teammates for the goal scored and the star performance that earned him the man of the match performance.

“I dedicate the goal to the team. Football is a team sport.” Bbakka, a soft spoken persona disclosed to Kawowo Sports moments after the game.

David Alexis Bbakka being interviewed after the match (Photo: Jens Leidewall)

Umeå were unfortunate not to take the lead in the first half when Ismail Dillan missed a penalty during the opening stanza.

Founded in 1987, Umeå with their US born coach Brian Clarhaut will thus eye the next game at hand.

Bbakka confessed setting the targets for the next match in line away to AFC Eskilstuna at the Tunavallen Stadium.

Umea against Akropolis (Photo: Jan Hofverberg)

“I am looking forward for the next game. It’s gonna be tough but I know I will score” Bbakka added.

On Saturday, 27th June 2020, Umeå visits AFC Eskilstuna in Tunavallen.

Team Line ups:

Umeå XI: Viktor Frodig (G.K), Jakob Bergman, Jens Stigedahl, Ismail Dillan, Aurelien Norest, Stefan Lindmark, Enis Ahmetovic, David Alexis Bbakka, Timothy McNeil, Deniz Yaldir, Soya Takahashi

Subs: Cameron Hogg, Mikael Wikström, Miroslav Mazur, Emmanuel Yeboah, Yoel Embaye, Nicklas Raaholt, Linus Sahlin

Akropolis XI: Samuel Brolin, Oscar Pehrsson, Marcus Haslind-Sangre, Mauricio Albornoz, Niklas Maripuu, Pontus Asbrink, Niklas Lindqvist, Christian Rubio Sivodedov, Cesar Wellid, Marcus Barman, Lamine Nekrouf