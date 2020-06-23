Since the start of preparations for last year’s the Netball World Cup and the Africa Netball Championship, concerns have been raised at how national team players are handled.

Remuneration left many players feeling unappreciated for their sacrifice for the country with some coming out to voice their discontent with Uganda Netball Federation to the media.

The voicing of their discontent after the World Cup did not go down well with Uganda Netball Federation with the governing body overlooking them for the Africa Netball Championship.

One of those players is Muhayimina Namuwaya who has been reported to be considering quitting not just the national team but netball to concentrate on basketball.

Namuwaya, who also left her local netball club NIC, could not confirm or deny whether she is quitting the sport.

“I don’t want to talk about netball. Everything has been said since we returned (from the world cup).

“We have represented the country with pride but do you believe the reward has been worth it?

“What we have got is disrespect and claims of being too old to play (for the national team) and it leaves me wondering,” she told Kawowo Sports.

“All I can tell you now is that I’m still a sportswoman,” she added.

Recently, Lillian Ajio one of the most dependable defenders announced she had retired from the national team.