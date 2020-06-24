As the effects of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic continue to bite hard on society, various people have been left with far reaching impacts.

Everton Uganda Football Academy joined the bandwagon of donors to the less privileged in the communities at this trying time where nation-wide lockdowns and curfews.

Led by the academy director Ali Sekunda, the items donated included maize flour, beans, milk and bread.

At least 50 families from the areas of Kanyanya, Kakungulu, Kilokole, Kawempe and Kanyanya benefited from this offer.

Everton Uganda Academy members hand over donations

One of the members of the Everton Uganda Academy

Everton Uganda Academy donations

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Everton Uganda Academy, we decided to share with the marginalized in the society especially in this trying period of the lockdown created by the Coronvirus pandemic. We donated to 50 families in the communities of Kanyanya, Kakungulu, Kilokole, Kawempe and Kanyanya. We managed to donated posho (maize flour), beans, and milk with bread Ali Sekunda, Everton Uganda Academy Director

This was made possible through a collaboration that involved officials at the academy, friends at Atlanta Evertonians and a couple of well-wishers.

Everton Uganda donations

Everton Uganda was started in 2014

For starters, the Everton Uganda Academy was started in 2014 with a key objective of teaching football skills to youngsters from the ages of 5 to 20 years.

Over the years, this academy has produced a lot of talents, giving hope to many families whose children are aspiring to be real professionals.

