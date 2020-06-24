Uganda U-20 (Hippos) striker Ivan Bogere will undertake a trial spell at Spanish top tier league (La Liga) outfit Villarreal Club de Fútbol.

The 18 year old center forward who was of late attached to Proline Football Club has already secured the travel visa having landed an invite processed by the club.

Bogere scored five goals in the 2020 CAF Confederation Cup with Proline Football Club during the four matches he featured in before seeking for greener pastures in Dubai.

He has been part of the Proline team that were promoted to the Uganda Premier League from the FUFA Big League in 2019, winning the golden boot with 15 goals.

Ivan Bogere with the match ball after bagging a hattrick against Masters Secuirty

Ivan Bogere was top scorer in the FUFA Big league with 15 goals

Ivan Bogere celebrates a goal for Proline

During the successful epoch, he also won the 2018/19 Stanbic Uganda Cup, scoring two goals.

In 2019, he featured for the Uganda U-20 national team, hitherto the Hippos during the CECAFA U-20 championship, scoring three goals to his name.

Ivan Bogere beats several Tanzanian defenders

The development to travel for trials in Spain come at a time a couple of Uganda Premier League clubs had also expected interest to sign the striker.

Express, Sports Club Villa, Vipers, Kyetume and KCCA are reportedly interested in his services.

Kawowo Sports has established that the young center forward will travel to Villarreal a city in the province of Castellón within the Valencian Community as soon as the travel restrictions in

Founded in 1923, Villarreal plays in the La Liga, hosting their home games at Estadio de la Cerámica, with a capacity of 24,890.