Andrew ‘Fimbo’ Mukasa’s mental state could be in a bit of disarray but he has never forgotten his best goal.

The former Puma, SC Villa, Express and URA striker scored hundreds of goals for both club and national teams before he got a mental disorder.

Twice the league’s top scorer including the 1999 season when he netted a record 45 goals, Fimbo believes his belter against Nigeria’s Julius Berger in the Caf Champions League stands out.

“That goal against Julius Berger is my best goal ever,” Fimbo told UG Sport earlier this week. “I received a good cross from Alimansi Kadogo and I hit it first time and it went in,” he adds.

Fimbo, arguably the most temperament footballer in Uganda’s history also recalled the moment in South Africa during the 1999 All African Games when he beat everyone including the goalkeeper but tapped wide.

“We had an altercation with Sekajja so I beat the defender and the goalkeeper and the put the ball out,” he said before he smilingly apologised. “I apologise to everyone for that mistake.”

The striker revealed all this on Thursday while receiving goodies from a section of SC Villa faithful and Africel that included a smart phone that will have monthly data and airtime for a year.