MTN has been recognized as the most admired African brand in Uganda.

This was curated based on spontaneous consumer responses in Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands 2020 survey carried out across 27 African countries.

The awards were organised by Brand Africa in conjunction with Publics Africa and Public Relations Association Uganda (PRAU) in Uganda.

The awards seek to recognise brands that create a positive image for Africa, show case its diversity and drive its competitiveness.

Representing MTN Uganda at the award ceremony; Mr Joseph Bogera the MTN Uganda

General Manager – Sales and Distribution said; “This award is an endorsement of our efforts towards keeping every Ugandan connected.

“We are pleased to be connecting over 13 million customers enjoying MTN’s quality voice and data services across all the 135 districts in Uganda with over 7 Million transacting on our Mobile

Money platform.

“I would like to thank all our customers and communities for the trust that they have shown in us. It encourages us to work harder every day to deliver on our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.”

The awards comes at a time MTN group celebrating 100 million active data users across it’s 21

Africa markets.

MTN Uganda works towards bridging the digital divide in Africa hinged on the belief that access to internet has the power to change lives and bridge inequalities.