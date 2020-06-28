Simba Sports Club has clinched the 2019-20 Vodacom Tanzania Premier League with six rounds to play.

A goalless draw with Tanzania Prisons on Sunday, 28th June 2020 at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya put Simba on 79 points from 32 matches.

The “Wekundu wa Msimbazi” have now won the national championship for the 21st time, one short of the record winners Young Africans.

Founded in 1936, Simba is now coached by Sven Vandenbroeck, with three successive titles.

They are assured of a ticket to represent Tanzania in next season’s CAF Champions League.

The second slot will be battled between Azam and Young Africans in the returning six games.

After 32 rounds, Young Africans is second on the 20 team log with 60 points, one better of Azam.

Frame showing several Simba Sports Club players for the 2019/20 season (Photo: Simba SC Media)

Simba is home to Ugandan born turned Rwandese striker Meddie Kagere who is also the current club’s top scorer with 20 goals.

Simba Sports Club Victories for Tanzania Premier League

1965-66 (both as Sunderland),

1972–73

1975–76

1977–78

1978–79

1979–80

1983–84

1989–90

1993–94

1994–95

1995–96

2000–01

2002–03

2003–04

2006–07

2008–09

2009–10

2011–12

2017–18

2018–19

2019-20

Vodacom Tanzania Premier League 2019-20 Latest Results

Saturday

Young Africans 3-2 Ndanda

Ndanda Biashara 1-1 Azam

Azam Singida United 2-3 Lipuli

Lipuli Mbeya City 2-0 JKT

JKT Alliance 1-0 Coastal Union

Coastal Union Kagera Sugar 1 -1 Kinondoni

Kinondoni Mwadui 1-0 Mtibwa Sugar

Mtibwa Sugar Ruvu Shooting 1-1 Namungo

Sunday