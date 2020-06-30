Roving right back Eddy Kapampa Ssebiccu is set to return to his parent club Maroons FC after a loan spell at Tooro United.

With a year still left on his employment contract at the Prisons run outfit, Kapampa is eager to complete the contractual obligation.

“I will return to Maroons Football Club to serve. I am still a contracted player and willing to provide the services,” Kapampa disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Tuesday, 30th June 2020.

Last season, Kapampa played the entire first round at Maroons before he was loaned to Tooro United towards the end of the year after a rocky relationship with then-head coach Douglas Bamweyana.

A qualified Prisons Warder by profession, Kapampa transferred to Tooro United where he featured in 8 of the 10 matches at the club before the season was abruptly closed off because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Right back Eddie Kapampa in action for Maroons

Apart from the match against his parent club Maroons and that of URA, Kapampa played in the other 8 matches.

On playing in the FUFA Big League, Kapampa believes it will be a collective duty to work with the technical team led by Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as well as the players to attain promotion.

“I predict a very competitive season in the FUFA Big League next season but I know with the effort of all the players, coaches and fans, we shall make it again to the Uganda Premier League,” he adds.

Kapampa during training in the lockdown period

At the moment, Kapampa is currently training in a homestead environment following President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s directive to ban public gatherings including sports events since March 17th 2020.

Kapampa has played at Maroons since 2014.

Meanwhile, Maroons and Tooro United still await for the ruling after the duo filed a petition to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) against relegation.