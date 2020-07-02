1st Uganda Boxing Federation Shadow Boxing Challenge

Winner: Shadir Musa Bwogi – 75 Points (1,000,000/=)

Shadir Musa Bwogi – (1,000,000/=) 1 st Runners Up: Alex Bwambale – 72 Points (750,000/=)

Alex Bwambale – (750,000/=) 2 nd Runners Up : Isaac Masembe – 65 Points (500,000/=)

: Isaac Masembe – (500,000/=) 3rd Runners Up: Joshua Nyanzi – 65 Points (250,000/=)

Olympics bound boxer Shadir Musa Bwogi is the winner of the inaugural edition of the Shadow Boxing Challenge organized by Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF).

Bwogi amassed a total of 75 points, three ahead of second-placed Alex Bwambale, based in Sweden.

Captain Micheal Mukula in a shadow boxing challenge with Shadir Musa Bwogi. UBF boss Moses Muhangi is looking on

The winner took home Shs 1,000,000 as a cash reward and a certificate handed over to him by Captain George Micheal Mukula at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds, Kampala on Thursday.

Bwambale who was represented by a brother pocketed Shs 750,000 and a certificate as well.

The duo of Isaac Masembe and Joshua Nyanzi tied on 65 points taking Shs 250,000 and Shs 250,000 respectively.

Isaac Zebra Ssenyange Jr (61), Herbert Kalungi (60), Hajji Juma Nsubuga (59), Ibrahim Lubega (56), David Ssemujju (56) and Twaib Mayanja (52) completed the top 10 positions.

Isaac Masembe gets his certificate from UNAIDS Country Director Karusa

The well attended awards ceremony was graced by members of the media, boxers, coaches, NCS Board chairman Donald Rukare and the assistant general secretary David Ssemakula Katende, UBF officials, the UNAIDS Country Director Dr Karusa Kiragu. Guntar Lunger and the chief guest Captain George Michael Mukula.

Speaking at the event, Captain Mukula lauded the federation for the initiative, calling for increased funding for the boxing body as well as a word of caution against the current COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS.

“This has been a wonderful challenge. I commend the Uganda Boxing Federation for such an initiative. I appeal to the Government to consider more funding to boxing since boxing is the goldmine of Uganda’s sports. As we are battling the Coronavirus pandemic, we shall continue to be more careful and follow the health guidelines and precautions. Also, I warn against the HIV/AIDS scourge. Always have safe sex,” Captain Mukula noted.

NBS TV and Sanyuka’s Grace Mbabazi (right) with her certificate

A couple of coaches and media personalities who took part in the challenge were rewarded with certificates of participation.

NBS Television’s Grace Lindsay Mbabazi, Solomon Ssaka, Solomon Sserwanja, Fred Kisekka, Ramzan Kakooza. Muhammed Ssozi, Martin Kaddu and veteran Silvano Kibuuka are some of the media members who took part in the challenge.

One was required to upload a 30 seconds video on the official UBF social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) of which the 40 percent was judged from views and likes.

The 60 percent was allocated to technical decisions based on speed, imagination, anticipation, footwork, punch variations, defence and usage of time.

UBF President Moses Muhangi thanked the over 500 participants especially the pro boxers, coaches, members of the media and the others for the interest expressed.