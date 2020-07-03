Ugandan defender Savio Kabugo has mutually terminated his employment contract at Ethiopian top tier outfit, Sebeta Kenema Football Club.

Kabugo had joined this club last July 2020 from Democratic Republic of Congo’s AS Vita.

The decision to terminate the contract remains unknown at large since the player has been locked down in Uganda since March 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic plugged the entire country.

Due to the pandemic; Sebeta Kenema Football Club and I had to make some tough decisions. We have come to a mutual agreement to terminate our contractual relationship. I would like to thank the club president, coach and his technical team, my team mates and our beloved fans. It has been a great experience winning and loosing together and I wish you the very best Sebeta Kenema Football Club. Savio Kabugo, Defender

Uganda Cranes defender Savio Kabugo addresses the media after a Uganda Cranes session in 2017 at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

At Sebeta Kenema, Kabugo won silver, after losing to giants St George in the Addis Ababa Inter City Cup.

By the time the Ethiopia Premier League was called off because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sebeta Kenema was 10th on the log.

Savio Kabugo while at URA

Kabugo has previously played for Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), KCCA, Sports Club Villa, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Proline, AS Vita and lately Sebeta Kenema.

For the national team, Kabugo is capped 8 times with one goal.

He leaves midfielder Yassar Mugerwa in Ethiopia who is currently employed by Shire Endasilassie Football Club.