Alex Kizito, a CAF “C” certified tactician has been a youth coach for a decade. Since retiring from the beautiful game as a player at Kajjansi Boys (KB) Lions Football Club, Kizito has concentrated on coaching young players.

“I have always had the passion to coach young players and I teach the basics of the game from ball control, dribbling, heading the ball, passing, shooting and off the ball movements” Kizito confesses.

Alex Kizito with a young player

Kizito was born on 14th February 1989 to Ronald Kizito and Eseza Bukirwa in Kajjansi, a busy football hub.

His active football career saw him play at Jogoo Young, Express Academy, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) and finally at Kajjansi Boys (KB) Lions.

Kizito has coached a number of teams to include; Mivule Primary School – Kisubi, Kisubi High School, Trinity Academy, Edgars Youth Academy, Real Everton Academy and currently Wakiso Giants Junior Team as well as Kyadondo Secondary School.

Alex Kizito during the goalkeeping course training at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

He has no regrets whatsoever having trod this path as he has worked with many young players who have since matured and been elevated to senior teams.

Working with young players is like a calling. I have handled many players who have since matured to senior teams. As a person, I have been able to get good experience

In his line of duty, Kizito has faced a number of challenges that have otherwise stagnated his daily chores.

Some of these pitfalls include; limited facilities by teams and schools, working with children who hail from impoverished families where basics like playing boots are difficult to get, inadequate appreciation by team owners among others.

Kizito is the current head coach of the Wakiso Giants U-17 team, a job he juggles with that of Kyadondo Secondary School, Matugga.

Alex Kizito talks to Trinity players

Detailed Profile:

Full Names: Alex Kizito

Date of Birth: 14th February 1989

Parents: Ronald Kizito and Eseza Bukirwa

Football career (Player): Jogoo Young, Express Academy, Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Young, Kajjansi Boys (KB) Lions

Coaching Education: Beginners Coach, CAF “C” Certificate, Goalkeeping Course

Coaching Career: Mivule Primary School – Kisubi (2014-2016), Kisubi High School (2016), Trinity Academy (2017), Edgars Youth Academy (2018), Real Everton Academy (2018-2019), Wakiso Giants Junior Team (2019-2020), Kyadondo SS (January 2020 – Todate)

Successes: Winner Kabaka Cup U-14 (2014, 2016), Qualified for Wakiso District championship with Kisubi High (2016), Qualified for Wakiso District Championship with Trinity Academy, Bwebajja (2017)