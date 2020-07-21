Vipers Sports Club technical department is tipped to be beefed up by a new member on board, Francis Mugerwa.

Mugerwa is a CAF “C” licensed tactician and he is expected to join head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu, first assistant Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka, Ibrahim Mugisha (goalkeeping coach) and Edward Ssali (trainer).

Kawowo Sports has established that Mugerwa, who last season worked with Douglas Bamweyana at Maroons has already accepted to work with Kajoba and company.

Francis Mugerwa

Back in the days, Mugerwa worked with Kajoba among the back room staff at UPDF and this will be a reunion of sorts.

The Venoms recently brought on board former Express FC captain Disan Galiwango, offensive midfielder Jamil Kalisa and tricky winger Ibrahim Orit with two or more players in the pipeline.

The Kitende based club is preparing for the upcoming season with domestic league action as well as on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup.

With the FUFA Club’s Pro Agenda programme completed with a success, Vipers will now look to the grueling club licensing procedure prior to the 2020/21 season.