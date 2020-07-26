Management of Uganda Premier League club, Kyetume FC has signed Gomba Lions goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were on a two year deal.

The confident shot stopper put pen to paper and will play for the “Slaughters”, an elevation from the lower division football where he has been also playing at Kiyinda Boys in the Buganda regional league.

“I am delighted having joined a Uganda Premier League club. This is a dream come true. I will use this opportunity as a spring board to fulfilling and achieving my personal targets as a professional goalkeeper,” Were, a three time champion of the Masaza Cup remarked.

Were is a ball playing goalkeeper

Were is the current goalkeeper of four time record Masaza Cup champions Gomba Lions having joined from Ssingo Ssaza last season.

He has won the Masaza Cup tournament three times in four finals (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018), winning with Singo (2015 and 2018) as well as with Buddu in 2016.

He joins first choice goalkeeper Joel Vama Mutakubwa whose move to Vipers stalled at the eleventh hour.

Kyetume who had a successful debut season during the 2019/20 season are busy plotting for the virgin season ahead.

Head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi is assembling the technical and playing staff.

Other new signings at the outfit include the Onduparaka duo of Ezra Bidda and Muhammad Rashid, Bernard Muwanga among others.

The new season is scheduled to kick off October 2020, should the Coronavirus situation improve.

Profile: