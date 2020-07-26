Management of Nyamityobora Football Club continues to beef up their team in preparation for the 2020/21 FUFA Big League season.

The Abanyakare christened club is busy beefing up their playing staff with the latest acquisition, Ismail Faizol Aliganyira, a signing from fellow FUFA Big league side Kasese New Villa.

The development comes at a time the club had completed the signing of three players; Brian Nyabwina (offensive midfielder), Mubarak Kakooza (winger) and Juma Sabiti (center forward).

Both Kakooza and Sabiti have been part of the Nyamityobora Junior Team in the FUFA Juniors League.

Whilst Nyabwina is a creative midfielder, a former student at Rwakasinga CHE Secondary School – who also previously played at Kabwohe, Six O’clock and Fort Portal’s Mountains of the Moon.

Nyamityobora’s technical team will be headed by promotional magician, Richard Makumbi whose deputy Denis Kiyimba has just reunited with him since the Mbarara City epoch in 2017/18 season.

Last season, Nyamityobora finished in the 5th place having amassed 13 points in the Rwenzori Group after the FUFA Big League season was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

FUFA has tentatively set the 29th October 2020 as the kick off date for second division football should the Coronavirus situation improve.