Stephen Othieno has signed a two-year deal with newly crowned Burundi President’s Cup champions Musongati Football Club.

The 25-year-old defender agreed on terms and penned the employment contract at the club owned by Burundi’s president Évariste Ndayishimiye.

The Gitega based club announced the signing of the Ugandan on Sunday, 26th July 2020.

“We have signed Stephen Othieno on a two year basis. He can comfortably play very many positions as 4, 5 and 6,” the club statement read.

Othieno signed from another Burundian club Lydia Lydia Football Club who were relegated to the second division following a dismal showing in the 2019-20 season.

The former Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and Nyamityobora Football Club defender is expected to beef up the Musongati squad prior to the 2020-21 season.

Besides the domestic league, Musongati will also play in the CAF Confederation Cup as the newly crowned league champions Le Messanger Ngozi will play in the CAF Champions League.

Meanwhile, two other Ugandans, Allan Brian Kizza (midfielder) and Stephen Mugisha (defender) turn out for Le Messanger Ngozi Football Club.