Management of Uganda Police Football Club has signed goalkeeper Tom Ikara.

The former Busoga United and KCCA goalkeeper who had a loan spell at Mbarara City last year agreed on a two-year deal with the footballing cops.

The lanky goalkeeper put pen to paper on Tuesday, 28th July 2020.

Before the decision to join Police, Ikara had been approached by Vipers Sports Club whose offer he turned down.

A week ago, Ikara was destined for a move to URA Football Club but the move fell through at the 11th hour with only the player’s signature pending.

He is expected to use the playing time at Police as a spring board towards working for a slot to the Uganda Cranes team.

Tom Ikara Credit: John Batanudde

Police, under Abdallah Mubiru, has signed a couple of trusted guns in preparation for the 2020-21 season.

Veteran Uganda Cranes international Tonny Mawejje and defender Hassan Muhammod are some of the other new faces on the team.

Midfielders Yusuf Ssozi and Johnson Odong are some of the old players who have renewed their employment contracts at the club.