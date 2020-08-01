Newly signed Police Football Club goalkeeper Tom Ikara has in a special way saluted the contribution of KCCA FC manager Mike Hilary Mutebi in his career.

Ikara played for a season at KCCA after crossing over from Busoga United in 2018.

To get more playing time since he played second fiddle to Charles Lukwago, he was loaned to Mbarara City.

The confident shot-stopper had hinted at the opportunity of playing at Lugogo at a big platform.

Tom Ikara being officially unveiled at Police Football Club (Credit: Police FC Media)

I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate head coach Mike Mutebi, the entire technical team, and the KCCA FC management for the great platform. Coach Mike was so phenomenal in my life. I joined the club as a young boy and he welcomed me with love. Tom Ikara

At KCCA, Ikara won the 2018-19 Uganda Premier League as well as the 2019 CECAFA Kagame Cup and played at the prestigious CAF Champions League group stage.

To him, every minute spent at the club was a special moment to learn something new.

During my time at KCCA, they taught me so much and I have learnt a lot. There are so many memorable moments I have gone with like winning trophies, playing in CAF champions league stages, a tournament that every footballer based in Uganda would wish to play. It was a great experience working with all the people. Tom Ikara

Tom Ikara against Township Rollers in the CAF Champions League (Credit: KCCA FC Media) Credit: KCCA Media

At the start of the 2019-20 season, Ikara sought for a year-long loan at Western Uganda based Mbarara City for the valuable playing time experience.

He has since appreciated the management of Mbarara City, hitherto tagged as the Ankole Lions for granting the loan opportunity.

Last season, Ikara played 13 matches at Mbarara City recording as many as 10 clean sheets as the Ankole Lions finished 7th on the 16 team log with 37 points (league was abruptly halted because of Coronavirus pandemic).

I would like to also appreciate the management, playing, and coaching staff of Mbarara City Football Club for accommodating me. They welcomed me to play in their team during my time on loan. Tom Ikara

Tom Ikara restarts play during his loan tenure at Mbarara City Credit: John Batanudde

Upbeat about Police opportunity

Ikara keenly looks forward to the opportunity to play at Police, the 2006 Uganda Premier League winners.

I am super excited and happy to join Police Football Club as my new home. I know this comes with many challenges but I vow to work so hard with other teammates so that the team gains its golden glory. Tom Ikara, Police Football Club

Thomas Ikara (left) during a Uganda Cranes training session Credit: Courtesy

To choose Police, Ikara had been officially approached by URA and Vipers.

Whereas the move to URA hit a dead-end despite 95 percent of negotiations completed, Ikara boldly turned down the opportunity to play at newly crowned UPL champions Vipers, in preference for Police where he will be assured of quality playing time.

He has also confessed to making every minute count as he works towards return to the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping pecking order.

He joined Busoga United in the Regional League from where he graduated to the team’s senior team was promoted to the Uganda Premier League after beating Wandegeya 3-2 in the final game of Rwenzori Group in the FUFA Big League.