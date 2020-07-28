Newly signed Police Football Club goalkeeper Tom Ikara has clearly come out to defend the choice of the team he signed a two-year agreement with.

Ikara was officially unveiled as a Police player on Tuesday, 28th July 2020.

“What I considered to signing with Police Football Club was the quality playing time that I expect to have than elsewhere. I want to use this playing time to bounce back to the Uganda Cranes set up,” he disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Kawowo Sports established that Police FC reacted swiftly to beat Vipers to the lanky goalkeeper’s signature.

As a free agent following being released by KCCA with a largely successful loan spell at Mbarara City last season, Ikara believes he will utilize the available opportunity to help Police compete competitively.

Tom Ikara (right) signs the binding documentations

“I want to be part of the competitive Police Football Club we know of with solid performances match after match,” he added.

Ikara is a former student of Jinja Secondary School and was part of the team that got promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

He was signed by KCCA in 2018, winning the Uganda Premier League trophy that season, the CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2019 and played in the lucrative stages of the CAF Champions League.

Ikara spent last season on loan at Mbarara City, playing 21 matches out of the 25, keeping 10 clean sheets.

Tom Ikara (right) being unveiled at Police Football Club

He is direct replacement for Davis Mutebi who is reportedly reluctant to sign an extension.

Police have also signed experienced Uganda Cranes international Tonny Mawejje and defender Hassan Muhammod.

Meanwhile, midfielders Yusuf Ssozi and Johnson Odong are some of the old guards whose employment contracts have been renewed their employment contracts at the club.