After making the 30 man squad among the best players in the 2019-20 Tanzania Premier League, Uganda Cranes and Azam FC roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada has tagged the feat as a complete blessing and a motivational element.

“It is a blessing to be named among the best but also this pushes me to work harder,” Wadada disclosed to Kawowo Sports from his Dar es salaam base.

The Tanzania Premier League board announced a 30 man provisional team of players who have excelled during the 2019-20 season.

Wadada is one of the three players from Azam where he was a key pillar despite finishing third in the league behind champions Simba and second-placed Young Africans.

Capped 51 times for the Uganda Cranes (with one goal), Wadada joined Azam from Vipers Sports Club in 2018 where he was team captain.

In the entire league, Wadada, a diligent right-back was the second-best in assists, with 8 to his name and a goal netted.

Wadada evades a challenge during the Tanzania Premier League. He was named on the 30 man provisional team among best players

He has also lauded the rest of his playing teammates for the nomination.

“Football is teamwork. I can not do this alone. Fine, I am happy about this achievement but it is all down to teamwork. This nomination will push not only me but the rest of us all in the next campaign,” Wadada added.

Meddie Kagere, a Ugandan born forward who is now nationalized to play for the Rwanda Amavubi Stars was top scorer of the league with 22 goals.

Kagere is among the eight players from Simba to include Shomari Kapombe, Ashi Manula, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, John Raphael Bocco, Jonas Mkude, and Luis Miquissone.

The list will be trimmed to 10 by the committee before the final 3 man will be announced.

The crowning ceremony shall be held at Milimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam on 7th August 2020.

The 2020/21 Tanzania Premier League is ear marked for 9th September 2020.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada is capped 51 times with Uganda Cranes and has played at two AFCON finals (2017 and 2019)

The provisional list of players for MVP gong:

Azam: Nicolas Wakiro Wadada, Idd Nado, Obrey Chirwa

Nicolas Wakiro Wadada, Idd Nado, Obrey Chirwa Simba: Meddie Kagere, Shomari Kapombe, Ashi Manula, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, John Raphael Bocco, Jonas Mkude, Luis Miquissone

Meddie Kagere, Shomari Kapombe, Ashi Manula, Clatous Chama, Francis Kahata, John Raphael Bocco, Jonas Mkude, Luis Miquissone Young Africans: David Molinga, Feisal Salum, Deus Kaseke, Juma Abdul, Balama Mapinduzi

Kagera Sugar: Awesu Awesu, Yusuph Mhilu, David Luhende

Awesu Awesu, Yusuph Mhilu, David Luhende Biashara United: Daniel Mgore, Abdulmajid Mangalo

Daniel Mgore, Abdulmajid Mangalo Coastal Union : Bakari Mwannyeto, Ayoub Lyanga

: Bakari Mwannyeto, Ayoub Lyanga Namungo: Blaise Bigirimana, Lusajo Reliants

Blaise Bigirimana, Lusajo Reliants Alliance: Martin Kigi

Martin Kigi Lipuli: Daruweshi Saliboko

Daruweshi Saliboko Polisi Tanzania: Marcel Kaheza

