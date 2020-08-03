It has become the norm of late that footballers departing from a club to another ink farewell messages.

Such messages are penned in good faith and typical sporting spirit, bidding farewell to the previous clubs, appreciating the tremendous effort by all personalities, with a few challenges highlighted as well as the projection for the future.

New KCCA Football Club striker Brian Aheebwa who signed a three-year deal as a free agent to become the sixth player to be signed by the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions following the expiration of his employment contract with Mbarara City has taken the same path.

Brian Aheebwa showcases the ball juggling skills at the home of KCCA FC, Lugogo (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Aheebwa has on Monday, 3rd August 2020 issued a detailed statement, in a special way appreciating legislator Mwine Mpaka for the opportunity to play at his Mbarara City Football Club.

I want to highlight my utmost respect for chairman Honorable Mwine Mpaka for granting me the opportunity to serve Mbarara City Football City. In a special way, l would like to thank coaches Richard Makumbi, Salim Twaha Blanden, Viani Bainomugisha, Ibrahim Kirya, Paul Nkata, Charles Livingstone Mbabazi, Sadick Ssempigi and my mentor himself Brian Ssenyondo. My teammates, the club administrators, the board and everyone who wakes up every day and tries to take this club to the greater heights. I wish the club all the best on their journey in Uganda premier league next season ad the future endeavour. Brian Aheebwa

Aheewa joins another center forward Charles Lwanga, utility player Dennis Iguma, as well as a crop of midfielders Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro and Bright Anukani.

As a forward, he brings a healthy selection headache to the KCCA technical department with varying options at their disposal as Lwanga as well as the two youngsters Ssenyonjo and Sadat Anaku.

Aheebwa scored 8 goals in the Uganda Premier League during the 2019-20 season.

In the same season, he netted 3 goals in Uganda Cup, 1 goal in the Pilsner Super 8 with a total of 10 assists for the Ankole Lions last season.

He leaves as the Lion’s Den as club’s leading goalscorer of all times with 26 goals.

Brian Aheebwa is confident he will compete at KCCA to serve the club and achieve personal objectives too (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that I will be leaving Mbarara City FC after my contract run out at the end of July 2020. It has been an incredible 4 and a half years since I joined Mbarara City FC in 2016 FUFA Big League side. The people of Mbarara and the western region welcomed me with open arms and love and made me feel more at home than I ever imagined. I leave with very good memories that will always remind me that I have a home and a family here and people with whom I have made an everlasting bond. When I chose to come to join Mbarara City FC. It was to help the club be promoted to Uganda Premier League of which I fulfilled. Now I feel that it’s time for me to try out another challenge to spur my career on. This has been a very difficult choice for me to leave this beautiful club, a place I call home that will forever be a part of me. Brian Aheebwa

Brian Aheebwa (with the ball) of Mbarara City against Vipers at Bomo Military Stadium. He holds possession well

Aheebwa pointed to the decision to depart Mbarara City and join the 13-time UPL champions as footballing reasons.

The reasons are solely footballing ones and after discussions with my representative, we feel that now is the time to take another step in the right direction. I would like to express my sincere gratitude and absolute appreciation to the Mbarara City fans who made me feel at home and supported me every step of the way, through the highs and the lows, in triumph and in defeat, I say thank you very much. Brian Aheewa

KCCA will unveil two other signings Pius Obuya and Andrew Samson Kigozi. Obuya is seen as Allan Okello’s direct natural replacement since the left-footed gem departed for Algerian side AC Paradou.

The Kasasiro lads will represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.