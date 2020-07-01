Striker Brian Aheebwa penned a three-year deal at KCCA Football Club.

Formerly at Western Uganda based entity Mbarara City FC where he spent four seasons, Aheebwa is expected to use this platform as a career stepping stone to elevate himself.

Aheebwa has close ball control, has perfected the poacher’s runs and positional sense, uses the ball well at all times, shields away the opposition, often involved in the general play and most important of all, shoots at goal to find the back of the net.

He thus becomes the second center forward in this primary transfer window to join the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions after Charles Lwanga, a free agent who was attached to SC Villa last season.

KCCA Football Club will be Aheebwa’s home for at least another three years with options to extend upon exceptional performance.

This is an opportune moment for the ever-improving center forward to prove critics and doubters wrong, improve upon the grey areas of his game and grab this moment to send a strong signal to the national team (Uganda Cranes) technical wing.

A rather silent personality on and off the field of play, Aheebwa is perhaps aggressive once in action.

Seldom, he dashes to the left and right flanks to provide that pinpoint assist to teammates as well as surprising the goalkeepers with that shot off the acute angles.

Healthy competition at KCCA will make him grow mentally as a person.

At KCCA, it is not a one bull in Kraal team like it was the case at Mbarara where the backup forwards were Makuweth Wol, Jude Ssemugabi, Siraje Musindo and at most dancing winger Ibrahim Orit.

KCCA is a pressure side and therefore calls for instant results week-in, week-out with no any sort of excuses expected unless when injuried.

The creative midfielders to provide those decent through balls will vary from Steven Sserwadda, Ashraf Mugume, Julius Poloto, Pius Obuya (yet to agree on terms with the club) and the newly acquired Italian Stefano Mazengo Loro.

Aheebwa will have no excuses of delayed salaries, match day bonuses or even the daily training allowances at KCCA.

At Mbarara City, he had never received any daily training allowances for the period he was there.

As Aheebwa bids farewell to Mbarara Soccer Academy (MSA) who molded him, Mbarara City family and the family members that side, he comes to Kampala City, a complete environment.

Good enough, he is in the safe hands of friends for the right mentorship.

Former Mbarara City teammate Paul Mucureezi (now at Vipers) is expected to remind him about what he is supposed to do and how at such a club alongside another guru from Western Uganda, Siraje Turyamuhebwa who also played at the club in the yesteryears.