Management of Bright Stars Football Club has signed an extension with their right back Andrew Kaggwa.

Kaggwa agreed a two year deal with the club that will finalize with their coming head coach in the coming days.

The roving right back who had previously played at SC Villa has committed self to play for the club for another two years.

The development follows the earlier convincing of defender Derrick Ngoobi to renew his contract for yet another year.

This comes barely 24 hours after they had brought on board striker Samuel Junior Kayongo Ssekamatte, a free agent since his contract at Zambia Super League side Red Arrows ended.

Another Bright Stars defender Bernard Muwanga who had reportedly agreed terms with Kyetume is currently undecided and might stay at the club where he is a co-director.

Other Bright Stars players still engaged in talks include left back Samuel Ssekitto, Moses Okot, Juma Ssebadduka, Methodius Jungu, Augustine Kacancu,Henry Kiwanuka, Simon Tamale, team captain Sula Ssebunza and Aggrey Kirya.

Lanky defender Enock Walusimbi will have his contract end in October 2020 and has since expressed the desire to seek for “greener pastures” at Express.

Last season, Bright Stars completed in the 12th place with 29 points.