Joshua Lubwama has completed a move to Wakiso Giants FC, Kawowo Sports can reliably report.

According to reliable reports, the lanky midfielder has already agreed terms with the Purple Sharks. However, the nitty-gritty of the contract between the player and the club remain scanty.

Lubwama has been plying his trade at BUL FC for the last two seasons but turned down the second opportunity to work with the Jinja based club when his employment contract expired in June 2020.

His progress at BUL FC was hampered with an injury that saw him on the sidelines for the biggest part of last season.

Joshua ‘Letti’ Lubwama

In his farewell message to BUL FC, Lubwama who is also christened as the ‘Tallest Muganda’ lauded the team for the opportunity.

BUL Football Club will remain in my heart for giving me the amazing opportunity to play in the topflight league in Uganda. After this time, I can only thank everyone at BUL FC, to the staff who made my time here so easy, to all the fans that have supported me since the first day I wore this jersey, to the coaches over the years, to have gone shoulder to shoulder in many, a battle with you has been an honour and to my teammates who helped me settle in since day one not only as a teammate but as friends, it has been an incredible journey and it is with great sadness that I must say goodbye. I will miss you all and wish you the best of luck for the future. Read Joshua Lubwama’s farewell message

Lubwama previously played for Luweero United FC in the Buganda Regional League and Makerere University in the University Football League.

At Wakiso Giants FC, Lubwama will re-unite with coach Douglas Bamweyana whom he worked under while still a student at Makerere University.

An excited female fan passionately hugs Lubwama after a splendid performance for Makerere University. Credit: Courtesy

He becomes the fourth signing for the Purple Sharks joining Pius Kaggwa, Ibrahim ‘Owen’ Kasule and Edward Satro.