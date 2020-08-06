President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hinted at unlocking the sports sector after months of lockdown.

The sector just like many others is under lockdown since March and that has forced some national associations like FUBA to cancel the 2020 season while football leagues and competitions abruptly ended.

Although he believes that sport and tourism remain subsidiary, he hinted at borrowing a leaf from Europe where games have been played without spectators.

“On the COVID Pandemic: I welcome the positive suggestions like the idea of sports without audiences that have been tried in other countries of Europe,” Museveni posted on Facebook on Thursday.

“There are also ideas of isolating the tourism areas that I saw in Cuba. However, all this must be subsidiary to life.

Jacob Kiplimo, Yoweri Museveni and Janet Museveni Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“Any activity that can be opened safely, with SOPs, will be opened. I am one of the people most interested in good economic performance. However, economic performance should never be more important than lives.”

The news, although in early stages will be music to the ears of sportsmen and women in the country.

And Museveni’s message of hope comes at a time when Fufa President Moses Magogo and sports minister Hamson Obua engaged the Prime Minister, DR. Ruhakana Rugunda about considering reopening of sports in the country.

The 2020 Masaza Cup, the Fufa Big League Play offs as well as the 2020/21 season that tentatively kicks off in October are now likely to happen.