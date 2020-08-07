Zambia Super League 2019-20 (Latest Results):

Forest Rangers 1-0 Napsa Stars

Napsa Stars Buildcon 3-1 Green Buffaloes

Green Buffaloes Green Eagles 2-0 Lusaka Dynamos

Lusaka Dynamos Zesco United 1-1 Red Arrows

Red Arrows Zanaco 1-1 Lumwana Radiants

Lumwana Radiants Nkwazi 1-1 Kansanshi

Kansanshi Nkana Red Devils 3-0 Nakambala Leopards (*Awarded)

The 2019-20 Zambia Super League will go down to the wire on the final day as Forest Rangers – home to Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya – seek to wrap up the title with their remaining game against Zanaco FC on Sunday.

This game was reinstated to the fixtures log after an earlier ruling by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) that had awarded points to Zanaco was overturned.

A successful appeal from Forest Rangers could now deliver a title for the Fole Maleme with a win or a draw in the final game.

Forest Rangers, who are coached by Perry Mutapa overcame Napsa Stars 1-0 in a well contested encounter on Thursday at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Lamech Silwaba netted the lone strike in the 71st minute.

This slim victory took Forest Rangers to 49 points, one off leaders Nkana Red Devils – who have played 27 matches, a game more than Forest Rangers.

Forest Rangers players applaud their fans after a match (Credit: Forest Rangers Media)

Green Eagles and Napsa Stars have been played 27 matches and amassed 48 points apiece. Zesco United is fifth with 47 points off 27 matches as well.

Zanaco lies 6th with 43 points and can only displace Zesco United from 5th with a victory over Forest Rangers.

“We are determined to win the league title come Sunday. The morale is high and every player is focused to be part of the history for the club,” Kigonya disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Forest Rangers are eyeing their second ever league title since the 2014 success script.

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy, Mufulira Wanderers and Nakambala Leopards are all already relegated.

The Football Association of Zambia elected to end the season early by the 27th round because the various clubs flouted the COVID-19 regulations.