Nedbank Cup Semifinals 2020:

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 Bidvest Wits

Bidvest Wits Baroka 0-3 Bloemfontein Celtic

Mamelodi Sundowns will face Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2020 final of the Nedbank Cup.

Home to Uganda Cranes captain Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns edged Bidvest Wits 3-2 in a thriller at Orlando stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians needed a late Lyle Lakay’s stunning free-kick with virtually the last thick of action to win the day.

Ricardo Nascimento converted a penalty for Mamelodi Sundowns’ lead in the 35th minute after Motjeka Madisha had been brought down in the forbidden area by Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi for a slim 1-0 halftime lead.

Dzvukamanja chipped over Denis Onyango for the equalizer, two minutes into the second half.

Second-half substitute Keletso Makgalwa restored Mamelodi Sundowns’ lead following a defensive mix up between Mhlongo and Hlatshwayo in the 81st minute.

Mamelodi Sundowns players react after scoring a goal against Bidvest Wits (Credit: Soccer Laduma)

The joy was however short-lived with Dzvukamanja’s second goal on the day to create a tense finish to the game.

The best and most thrilling action was reserved for Pitso Mosimane’s charges with Lakay’s expertly curled free-kick from 20 yards in the 95th minute.

At this moment, Bidvest Wits who are coached by Gavin Hunt were devastated by this late winner.

Mamelodi Sundowns will now face Bloemfontein Celtic in the final.

Bloemfontein Celtic overcame a 10 man Baroka 3-0 during the early kick off.

Victor Letsoalo netted a brace and Ndumiso Mabena getting the other strike.

Namibian international Ananias Gebhardt was red carded as early as the 32nd minute by referee Victor Hlungwani for a wild tackle on Lucky Baloyi.

Team Line Ups:

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Dennis Onyango (G.K), Nicholus Lukhubeni, Mosa Lebusa, Nascimento, Motjeka Madisha, Rivaldo Coetzee, Sphelele Mkhulise, Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Zwane, Maboe

Subs: Kennedy Mweene (G.K), Lakay, Mkhuma, Mabunda, Meza, Jali, Langerman, Makgalwa, Arendse

Bidvest Wits XI: Brighton Mhlongo (G.K), Hlanti, Buhlebuyeza Mkhwanazi, Gordinho, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Alexander, Nange, Haashim. Domingo, Sekgota, Deon Hotto, Dzvukamanja

Subs: Prince, Eva Nga, Macheke, Ritchie, Macuphu, Khunyedi, Human, Mathebula, September.