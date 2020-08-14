The angel of death once again struck with the demise of kickboxer Mark Bugembe.

Bugembe succumbed to a brain tumor following injuries sustained from Extra Combat Championship fight against Joseph Bonane way back in 2017.

The death of the kickboxer was announced by the family after being admitted to Cure Children’s Hospital in Mbale.

At the health facility in Mbale, he had so far undergone two surgeries of the four anticipated.

Mark Bugembe

In June 2020, Bugembe and his family cried aloud seeking Shs 30M that was needed for surgery.

“We failed to get enough money. Mengo Hospital refereed us to Mbale where he died from. This is a big loss to the sport. May his soul rest in peace,” said kickboxer Shakie Mubiru.

The deceased will be laid to rest on Friday, 14th August 2020 at his grand father’s ancestral village in Luweero.

Bugembe is survived by a wife, Josephine Wanyana and three children.

Mark Bugembe (extreme left) with his mother and wife alongside the three children in June 2020 during the press briefing held at Makerere Kinoni

The aggressive kickboxer represented Uganda at various international events winning gold and bronze medals in Egypt and Addis Ababa respectively.

By and large, he played in over 30 fights.

About Brain Tumors

A brain tumor is a collection, or mass, of abnormal cells in the brain.

The skull, which encloses the brain, is very rigid. Any growth inside such a restricted space can cause problems.

Brain tumors can be cancerous (malignant) or noncancerous (benign). A cancerous or non-cancerous mass or growth of abnormal cells in the brain.

Tumours can start in the brain, or cancer elsewhere in the body can spread to the brain.

The main symptom is new or increasingly severe headache (can be acute or persistent), blurred vision, loss of balance, confusion and seizures, difficulty walking, instability, muscle weakness, problems with coordination, weakness of one side of the body, or weakness of the arms and legs, dizziness, fatigue, or vertigo, nausea or vomiting, pins and needles or reduced sensation of touch, inability to speak or understand language or mental confusion.

In some cases, there may be no symptoms.

The treatments include surgery (Neurosurgery), radiation oncology and chemotherapy, Neurology.

The exact cause of brain cancer is unknown. However, factors that can increase your risk of brain cancer include exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation and a family history of brain cancer. Cancer in another part of your body is also a risk factor.