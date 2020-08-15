Joshua Cheptegei New WR - Monaco 2020

Nothing could stop Ugandans from expressing ultimate joy and pride after Joshua Cheptegei smashed the 5000m World record, having posted 12:35.36 at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

From promising to give the legendary Ethiopian runner Kenenisa Bekele’s 2004 record of 12:37.35 a shot, to actually breaking it, Ugandans got something to hold onto after a tough first half of the year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With many congratulatory messages, and praise for those who made it happen, here are some of the reactions;

