Nothing could stop Ugandans from expressing ultimate joy and pride after Joshua Cheptegei smashed the 5000m World record, having posted 12:35.36 at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday.

From promising to give the legendary Ethiopian runner Kenenisa Bekele’s 2004 record of 12:37.35 a shot, to actually breaking it, Ugandans got something to hold onto after a tough first half of the year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

With many congratulatory messages, and praise for those who made it happen, here are some of the reactions;

Name a better comeback story.



BOOM!!!



Joshua Cheptegei breaks the 16-year old 5000m World Record! What a run!

Uganda to the world!



Congratulations Joshua Cheptegei on breaking the 5,000M world record in #Monaco!!!!



JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI SETS NEW WORLD RECORD!



World Champion Joshua Cheptegei wins the men's 5000m at the Monaco Diamond League in 12:35.36.



Joshua Joshua Joshua! CHEPTEGEI!!! Watched first Gebreselassie and then Bekele all those years ago, and truly believed nobody could/would run faster, let alone a Ugandan!!! Congs and thanks, you superhero!!! Bursting with pride to be hailing from within the same borders as you!!!

Congratulations Cheptegei, otuwonyeza kelele ya kaana k'embaata, ne presidential advisors.



