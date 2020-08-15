No sooner had Vipers Sports Club officially unveiled midfielder David Bagoole, than the head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu heaped special praise to the player.

There is no doubt we have signed one of the best midfielders in the business. I am convinced he will deliver. He has proven his abilities over time and there is no doubt about him. Fred Kajoba, Vipers Head Coach

Bagoole is the fourth signing of the season after the earlier capture of Dissan Galiwango, Jamil Kalisa and Ibrahim Orit.

David Bagoole being unveiled officially (Credit: Vipers Media)

He joins with experience oozing having played in Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles and Democratic Republic of Kenya.

In Uganda, he kick-started his career at his birth place, Busembatia for Busembatia Town Council.

He then crossed to Sports Club Villa in 2014, had brief spells at Police and Baza Holdings before moving to Kenya’s Sofapaka towards the end of 2015, La Passe (Seychelles) in July 2016.

Bagoole returned home in February 2017 and signed at BUL. He ventured at DRC’s OC Bukavu Dawa towards the end of the same year and returned home to sign at Busoga United.

David Bagoole has a trademark hair style

Last season, Bagoole missed the better part of the first round after unresolved conflicts between URA and Busoga United.

He settled to play for Busoga United until the 2019-20 season was abruptly ended because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

At Vipers, he brings healthy competition to the Vipers’ midfield department that has Kalisa, Orit, Siraje Ssentamu, Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula, Abdul Karim Watambala and Abraham Ndugwa, some of the players in the same zone.

Vipers will compete domestically in the Uganda Premier League, Uganda Cup and next season’s CAF Champions League.

Detailed Profile:

Full Name: David Bagoole

David Bagoole Nickname: Tong Po

Tong Po Date of Birth: April 4th, 1998

April 4th, 1998 Age: 22 years

22 years Nationality: Ugandan

Ugandan Role: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Current Club: Vipers Sports Club

Vipers Sports Club Previous Club: Busembatia Town Council, SC Villa, Sofapaka (Kenya), La Passe (Seychelles), BUL FC, OC Bukavu Dawa (DR Congo), Police, Baza Holdings, Busoga United

*Additional Information by Vipers Website