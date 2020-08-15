Newly promoted Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club has signed experienced defender Yakubu Ramathan.

The well built defender signed a two year employment contract and was officially unveiled by the Eastern Uganda based club.

“I am really happy to be back home and happy to sign for the new entrants in the league and I am going to do all that it takes that we maintain our team in the league and display a good game in this new season of UPL, am glad to be hear,” Yakubu said.

The defender was officially unveiled by head coach Samadu Masafiri on Friday, 14th August 2020.

Ramathan has been a free agent after his tenure at Sports Club Villa came to an end recently.

He has formerly played at Bright Stars, AFC Leopards (Kenya) and Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia.

The defender has a calm head, a good game reader, hard working and comes to this new side well aware of their demands at hand, impressive during the debut season.

This is yet another signing for the club christened as “Flying Eagles”.

They earlier signed towering midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka as well as Waiswa Kasango (a midfielder who can also play as a forward).

MYDA was promoted to the Uganda Premier League in May 2020 following the abrupt end of the football season due to the Coronavirus pandemic, having toppled the rest of the clubs in the Elgon group.

The Malaba based club is preparing for their debut season in the Uganda Premier League for the 2020/21 season whose kick-off is ear-marked for October 2020.