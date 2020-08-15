The President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has congratulated the new 5000M World record holder Joshua Cheptegei.

Cheptegei broke the men’s 5000m World record with a stunning 12:35.36 at the Herculis Monaco Diamond League on Friday, 14th August 2020, shattering a record set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele (12:35:36) set in 2004.

In a tweet via his official personal handle, Museveni emphasized the essence of Cheptegei’s magnificent performance.

Congratulations to @joshuacheptege1 who has set a new 5,000m world record at the #MonacoDL. You have brought honour, pride and joy to your country. Well done! pic.twitter.com/UcApM2D4kz — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) August 14, 2020

Cheptegei also hailed the supportive team that he worked with; staff, coach and the family support as he prepared for this race.

I think Monaco is a special place and it’s one of these places where I could break the world record. It took a lot of mind setting to keep being motivated this year because so many people are staying at home but you have to stay motivated.I pushed myself, I had the right staff with me, the right coach. I’m also usually based in Europe, but being based in Uganda with my family was actually great. I will for sure celebrate the world record when I get home. Joshua Cheptegei

How Cheptegei made it:

Cheptegei who was following right behind the pacers Roy Hoorwe (Netherlands) and Matthew Ramsden (Australia), split 2:31.87 for the first kilometer.

The following kilometer they covered almost identically 2:31.90.

After the 2500m, Cheptegei took the lead and again clocked 2.31 (7:35.14 for 3000m).

He maintained the pace exactly the same posting 2:31 at 4000m.

Finally, Cheptegei sealed the race with 2:30.32 final kilometer and to break the 16-year-old record.

Cheptegei thanked his working crew, family, President Museveni, Janet Museveni (Minister of Education and Sports) as well as the state minister Hamson Denis Obua.