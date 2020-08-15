Joshua Cheptegei celebrates his victory in Monaco

The President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has congratulated the new 5000M World record holder Joshua Cheptegei.

Cheptegei broke the men’s 5000m World record with a stunning 12:35.36 at the Herculis Monaco Diamond League on Friday, 14th August 2020, shattering a record set by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele (12:35:36) set in 2004.

In a tweet via his official personal handle, Museveni emphasized the essence of Cheptegei’s magnificent performance.

Cheptegei also hailed the supportive team that he worked with; staff, coach and the family support as he prepared for this race.

I think Monaco is a special place and it’s one of these places where I could break the world record. It took a lot of mind setting to keep being motivated this year because so many people are staying at home but you have to stay motivated.I pushed myself, I had the right staff with me, the right coach. I’m also usually based in Europe, but being based in Uganda with my family was actually great. I will for sure celebrate the world record when I get home.

Joshua Cheptegei

How Cheptegei made it:

Cheptegei who was following right behind the pacers Roy Hoorwe (Netherlands) and Matthew Ramsden (Australia), split 2:31.87 for the first kilometer.

The following kilometer they covered almost identically 2:31.90.

After the 2500m, Cheptegei took the lead and again clocked 2.31 (7:35.14 for 3000m).

He maintained the pace exactly the same posting 2:31 at 4000m.

Finally, Cheptegei sealed the race with 2:30.32 final kilometer and to break the 16-year-old record.

Cheptegei thanked his working crew, family, President Museveni, Janet Museveni (Minister of Education and Sports) as well as the state minister Hamson Denis Obua.

