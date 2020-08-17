Kyetume Football Club has completed the signing of hard working midfielder Felix Okot.

The “Slaughters” convinced the midfielder who at some stage was also involved in talks with Express Football Club during the previous weeks.

Kawowo Sports has established that Mukono based club forked out quite a fortune to secure the signature of the diligent player who has been a free agent since the expiry of contract at relegated Maroons.

Okot agreed to sign a two year contract at Kyetume after the declining a potential move to Express.

The combative midfielder who covers acres of spaces during play was even involved in the club’s pre-season class sessions conducted by head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi for the previous weeks.

That stated, Kyetume has now signed a couple of players as goalkeeper Derrick Emmanuel Were, pint sized winger Ezra Bidda, defender Rashid Muhammad, creative midfielder Hassan Kabuye, among others.

Kyetume is in preparations for the 2020-21 season under new coach Mbabazi who took over from Alex Isabirye as Uganda Cranes legend was elevated to Technical Director from manager.

During the previous weeks, Kyetume was been involved in the FUFA Club’s Pro Agenda training programme before they executed light training sessions for the various departments as goalkeeping, midfield and offensive.

Last, Kyetume completed their debut season in the 11th position with 30 points.

Profile:

Full Names: Felix Okot

Date of Birth: 26 th March 1996

26 March 1996 Strong Foot: Right

Right Football Academy: Maroons Young

Current Club: Kyetume Football Club

Kyetume Football Club Key weapons: Ball control, Passing, Tackling

Achievements: